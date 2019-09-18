TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TC Pipelines by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 126,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TC Pipelines stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,540. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.21. TC Pipelines has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.64.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). TC Pipelines had a positive return on equity of 35.63% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Pipelines will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

