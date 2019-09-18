TCASH Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.42 Million (TCASH)

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. TCASH has a total market cap of $3.42 million and $15,589.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TCASH token can now be purchased for $0.0973 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. During the last week, TCASH has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005315 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000063 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000076 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 64.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About TCASH

TCASH (TCASH) is a token. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TCASH is www.etherflyer.com/index.html. The official message board for TCASH is medium.com/@etherflyer. TCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TCASH Token Trading

TCASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

