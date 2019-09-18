TD Securities Downgrades Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) to Hold

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$1.40 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.60. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. GMP Securities downgraded Horizon North Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark reduced their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$4.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$2.75 to C$2.35 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Horizon North Logistics from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.75.

Horizon North Logistics stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,598. Horizon North Logistics has a fifty-two week low of C$0.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.58 million and a PE ratio of -32.65.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$104.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$113.98 million. Equities analysts predict that Horizon North Logistics will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

