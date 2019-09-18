Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.13

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.24. Teekay Tankers shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 4,955 shares.

TNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 442.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 33,367 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,778 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

