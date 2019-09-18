Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $324.51

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $324.51 and last traded at $322.64, with a volume of 2089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $321.56.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $275.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 15.09%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $582,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,530,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 11,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $3,005,135.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,507.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $6,755,552. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,102,140,000 after buying an additional 281,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,238,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $887,037,000 after purchasing an additional 47,526 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,186,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $598,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,732 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,309,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $358,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 734,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,259,000 after purchasing an additional 58,582 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

