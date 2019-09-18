Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives $18.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.90.

Several research analysts recently commented on TELNY shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telenor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

TELNY traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $20.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,555. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.37. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Equities analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

