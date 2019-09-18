Tezos (XTZ) Trading Up 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $749.04 million and $12.35 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00011120 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $24.68, $33.94 and $50.98.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 801,312,599 coins and its circulating supply is 660,373,612 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

