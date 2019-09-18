The New Ireland Fund, Inc. to Issue — Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:IRL)

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) declared a — dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1115 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

The New Ireland Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

Get The New Ireland Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE IRL traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,435. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.94. The New Ireland Fund has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

The New Ireland Fund Company Profile

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for The New Ireland Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Ireland Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.