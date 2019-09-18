ThoreNext Market Capitalization Tops $213.85 Million (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ThoreNext has a market cap of $213.85 million and $172,676.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreNext token can now be purchased for approximately $9.88 or 0.00096825 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00217376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.99 or 0.01235119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00099760 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017769 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020395 BTC.

ThoreNext Token Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin.

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

