TigerCash (TCH) Trading Down 5.9% Over Last Week

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One TigerCash token can currently be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. TigerCash has a total market cap of $586,869.00 and approximately $22.32 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.23 or 0.02089760 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,460,613 tokens. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. TigerCash's official message board is medium.com/cointiger.

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

