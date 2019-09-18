TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,548,459 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,115 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.87% of TJX Companies worth $557,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,880,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,228,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,627 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,531,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,848,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,931 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,119,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $964,125,000 after acquiring an additional 428,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,991,834 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $687,008,000 after acquiring an additional 404,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.37. 47,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,718,707. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $57.31. The firm has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $65.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.28.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

