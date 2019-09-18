TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.45

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.45 and traded as low as $1.70. TomCo Energy shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 921,664 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17.

About TomCo Energy (LON:TOM)

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in two oil shale leases comprising five blocks covering approximately 2,919 acres; and interests in 7 mineral leases covering approximately 12,500 acres located in Uintah County, Utah.

