TOP (TOP) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.20 Million

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One TOP token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global. TOP has a market capitalization of $11.20 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TOP has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00216370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.88 or 0.01231318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00099039 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00017335 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020411 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,898,733,683 tokens. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

