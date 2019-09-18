Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,500 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,784,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,859,000 after purchasing an additional 42,438,908 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 2,854.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,633,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442,820 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth $25,591,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,651,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,465,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,465 shares in the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.37.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 164,715 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $986,642.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 265,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,752.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer C. Witz sold 504,830 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $3,039,076.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 913,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,501,702.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.35. 700,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,554,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $7.14. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 117.72% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0121 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

