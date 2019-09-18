Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 591,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,192,280 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,432,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707,720 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,127,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,023,000 after purchasing an additional 626,092 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 4.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,738,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after purchasing an additional 437,329 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 1.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,977,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 26.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,778,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 524,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,434,813. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $267.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.40 million.

BTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

