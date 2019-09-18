Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,214 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 66,092 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.10% of First Majestic Silver worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AG. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 24.4% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,824,842 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,345,000 after buying an additional 554,438 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth about $2,621,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth about $1,766,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 119.1% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 170,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 92,469 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 40,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,965,351. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.33 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.13.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 50.33%. The business had revenue of $83.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.95 to $8.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $8.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

