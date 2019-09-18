Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,375 Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in WABCO were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in WABCO by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,550,000 after buying an additional 114,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WABCO by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,072,000 after buying an additional 43,765 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of WABCO by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WABCO during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of WABCO by 10.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,191,000 after buying an additional 16,747 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WABCO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.23. 2,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.49. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.90 and a 1 year high of $146.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.53.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.59). WABCO had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $912.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

