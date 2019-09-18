Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 413 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE Y traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $780.30. 1,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.62. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $574.42 and a 1 year high of $798.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $744.03 and a 200 day moving average of $681.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $12.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.48 by $2.92. Alleghany had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 42.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $735.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on Alleghany and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $617.50.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

