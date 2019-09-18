Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) by 77.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,795 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 2.81% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,530,000.

NYSEARCA DYNF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.26. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $26.99.

