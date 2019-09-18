Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $569,000 Stock Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 56.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 134.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 94.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

PDP stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $61.52. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,670. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.24.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.