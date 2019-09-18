Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Tower Semiconductor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Tower Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.34.

TSEM stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $306.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 72.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 34.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 612,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $8,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

