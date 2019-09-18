TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) EVP Bernt G. Iversen II Sells 8,333 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.56, for a total value of $4,387,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,657,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TransDigm Group stock traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $530.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $307.36 and a 1 year high of $555.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $521.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.30.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $30.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 22.0% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 42,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 33.8% during the second quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 102,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,773,000 after purchasing an additional 25,990 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 48.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 206.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $610.00 price target on TransDigm Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $540.00 price target on TransDigm Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $546.25.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

