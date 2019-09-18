TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Shares Up 7.8%

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL)’s share price shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.52, 381,257 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 225% from the average session volume of 117,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. TransGlobe Energy’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,437,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 152,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 676.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,006,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362,197 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,671 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,085,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 97,831 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,219,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the period. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

