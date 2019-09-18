Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) dropped 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22, approximately 335,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,669,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

TV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Haywood Securities downgraded Trevali Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$0.80 to C$0.35 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities downgraded Trevali Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$0.60 to C$0.30 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.45 to C$0.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC downgraded Trevali Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$0.35 to C$0.15 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.45 to C$0.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.46.

The firm has a market cap of $187.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.30.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$86.18 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Trevali Mining Corp will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trevali Mining (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

