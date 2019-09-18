TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAI) Trading 0.4% Higher

TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAI)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.91, 1,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

