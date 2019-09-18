Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRN shares. Buckingham Research set a $22.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE TRN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 62,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,602. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.97. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 85.00%.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze bought 250,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze bought 108,796 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $2,158,512.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Trinity Industries by 62.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

