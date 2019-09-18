Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,225 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.28% of Tronox worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 36.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,742,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,566,000 after buying an additional 3,422,168 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tronox by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,225,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,847 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 28.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,757,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,265,000 after purchasing an additional 614,394 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 20.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 175,746 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 33.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 150,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 target price on Tronox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 target price on Tronox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

In other Tronox news, Director Wayne A. Hinman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,604. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tronox stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $9.35. 68,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,537. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Tronox Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.00 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tronox Ltd will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

