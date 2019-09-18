Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.80

Shares of Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.80 and traded as high as $1.61. Tuesday Morning shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 5,264 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on TUES shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Tuesday Morning in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on Tuesday Morning and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $230.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.66 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Tuesday Morning news, Director Terry Lee Burman purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 318,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,224.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Becker purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,750,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,468. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tuesday Morning by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tuesday Morning by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,549,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUES)

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.