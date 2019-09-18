TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading Up 3.8% This Week

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $308,123.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 53,829,926,953 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.