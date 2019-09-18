Tuscan Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:THCBU) Shares Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:THCBU) by 121.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tuscan were worth $16,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,257,000.

Shares of THCBU stock remained flat at $$10.69 during trading on Wednesday. 1,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,531. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.72. Tuscan Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $11.72.

Tuscan Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

