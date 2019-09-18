Typerium (TYPE) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded up 25.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Typerium has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Typerium token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. Typerium has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $399.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00213331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.57 or 0.01221572 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00096500 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00017891 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,616,075,166 tokens. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Typerium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

