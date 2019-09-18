U Network (UUU) Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. U Network has a total market capitalization of $9.61 million and $625,188.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, HitBTC, Bibox and IDEX. During the last seven days, U Network has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for U Network is u.network. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ.

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HADAX, HitBTC, DEx.top, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

