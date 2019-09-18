ugChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.86 Million (UGC)

ugChain (CURRENCY:UGC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last week, ugChain has traded 18% lower against the dollar. ugChain has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $86,685.00 worth of ugChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ugChain token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00040432 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.82 or 0.05121933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000384 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About ugChain

UGC is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. ugChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,842,039 tokens. The official message board for ugChain is medium.com/@ugChainOfficial. ugChain’s official Twitter account is @ugChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. ugChain’s official website is www.ugchain.com. The Reddit community for ugChain is /r/ugChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ugChain Token Trading

ugChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ugChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ugChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ugChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

