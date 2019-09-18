UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

In other UMB Financial news, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $206,437.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 188,862 shares in the company, valued at $12,396,901.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $50,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,085.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,257 shares of company stock worth $276,615 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,455,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,473,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1,614.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 133,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 126,024 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 17.8% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 830,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,648,000 after purchasing an additional 125,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,381,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,957,000 after purchasing an additional 93,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $65.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.33.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.78%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

