UNI COIN (UNI) Trading 12.4% Lower This Week

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. One UNI COIN token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OEX and BCEX. UNI COIN has a market cap of $12.93 million and approximately $2,772.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UNI COIN has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNI COIN Token Profile

UNI COIN (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,889,606 tokens. The official website for UNI COIN is www.uni-c.io. UNI COIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNI COIN

UNI COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNI COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNI COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

