Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Cut by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,222,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,712,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,756 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 106.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,282,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $724,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,908 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 69.6% during the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,320,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $730,567,000 after buying an additional 1,772,727 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17,755.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 798,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $79,866,000 after buying an additional 794,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,538,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.79. 349,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,085,630. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.08 and a fifty-two week high of $180.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $116.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.41.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Atlantic Securities raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Union Pacific to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cascend Securities cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.24.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

