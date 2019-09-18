Unit (NYSE:UNT) Shares Up 36.7%

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT)’s share price was up 36.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.54, approximately 2,119,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 297% from the average daily volume of 533,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Unit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $184.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.61 million. Unit had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unit Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Unit news, EVP Frank Q. Young bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,580 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Unit by 4,726.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Unit by 249.1% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unit by 30.1% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Unit during the second quarter worth $129,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

