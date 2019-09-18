United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Invests $2.94 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 72,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 1.14% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMLF. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 72,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 18,099 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000.

NYSEARCA:SMLF traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $40.48. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,419. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average of $40.12. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $33.54 and a 12-month high of $44.28.

