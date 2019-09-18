United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 1,620 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 128.6% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 34,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 221,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after buying an additional 80,526 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 2,012.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 52,843 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $498,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYU traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,672. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.67. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $85.12 and a 12 month high of $105.36.

