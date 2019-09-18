United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.12.

A number of research firms have commented on UAL. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Continental in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

UAL stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.31. 33,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,809. United Continental has a 1 year low of $77.02 and a 1 year high of $97.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Continental will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $467,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,292.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,032 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $89,133.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 1.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Continental in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 9.5% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 380,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,224,000 after acquiring an additional 32,936 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 9.0% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 68,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of United Continental by 11.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 174,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

