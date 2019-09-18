United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Boosted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 65.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $38,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 75.0% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $119.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.72.

Shares of UPS traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.19. 1,517,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.89 and a twelve month high of $123.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.04%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

