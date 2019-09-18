United States Gasoline Fund (NYSEARCA:UGA) Stock Price Up 10.5%

United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)’s share price rose 10.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.59 and last traded at $31.51, approximately 103,565 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 30,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.80% of United States Gasoline Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

United States Gasoline Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UGA)

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

