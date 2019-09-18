UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,333 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $227.55 per share, with a total value of $455,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,986.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,720 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,156. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $287.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $221.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.61.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.