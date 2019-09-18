UralsCoin (URALS) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

UralsCoin (CURRENCY:URALS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. UralsCoin has a market capitalization of $3,660.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of UralsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UralsCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub and Crex24. Over the last week, UralsCoin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000346 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UralsCoin Profile

URALS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. UralsCoin’s total supply is 14,838,828 coins. UralsCoin’s official website is www.uralscoin.info. UralsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Uralscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UralsCoin Coin Trading

UralsCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UralsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UralsCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UralsCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

