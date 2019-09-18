Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URBN. TheStreet cut Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.06. 69,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.60. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.84.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.40 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 55.1% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 376,466 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 133,802 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 22.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,873 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $2,642,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 50.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 24,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 37.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

