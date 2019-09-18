US Bancorp DE Has $6.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 52,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,068,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,687,000 after purchasing an additional 32,892 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $161.10. The stock had a trading volume of 869 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,245. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.82. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $129.89 and a 1 year high of $170.80.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

