US Bancorp DE Has $7.09 Million Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,274,896 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,830 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 173.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 30.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBVA. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

BBVA traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.19. 73,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,253,058. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

