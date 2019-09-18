US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,883,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,405,000 after buying an additional 791,261 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,276,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,258,000 after acquiring an additional 277,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,600,000 after acquiring an additional 131,056 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,706,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,982,000 after purchasing an additional 25,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,419,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,753,000 after purchasing an additional 98,628 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JEC traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.85. 26,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,874. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $93.93.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

JEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

