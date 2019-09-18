US Bancorp DE Trims Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul W. Schmidt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.51, for a total value of $128,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,829.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $257,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,894 shares in the company, valued at $488,330.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,111 shares of company stock worth $9,674,260. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LII shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Lennox International from $291.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Lennox International from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lennox International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

LII stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,236. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.08. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.36 and a 52-week high of $298.49.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.41). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 244.79% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

