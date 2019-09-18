ValuEngine Downgrades Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.81.

Shares of NYSE:PEI opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.44). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $81.08 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.70%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 816.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 119.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 76.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 43.8% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

